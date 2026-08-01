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Home / Editorials / Eyes in the sky : Stopping drones before drugs land

Eyes in the sky : Stopping drones before drugs land

The Tribune Editorial : Technology must be matched to dismantle trafficking syndicates

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:10 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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PUNJAB’s decision to deploy ‘hawai nakas’ —aerial checkpoints — to intercept drones carrying drugs and weapons from across the Pakistan borders is an innovative response to an evolving security threat. Smuggling syndicates have embraced technology faster than law enforcement, replacing human couriers with GPS-guided drones capable of dropping heroin, arms and ammunition deep inside Indian territory. Conventional road checkpoints can do little against an enemy that flies overhead. The scale of the challenge is daunting. Punjab has emerged as the epicentre of drone-assisted narcotics trafficking, with almost all such incidents reported in the country occurring along its border. The drug trade has long ceased to be merely a law-and-order problem. It is a public health emergency that has devastated countless families, while also posing a grave national security threat as the same routes are used to ferry weapons and finance terror networks.

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The concept of ‘hawai nakas’ reflects a welcome shift from reactive policing to proactive interdiction. Instead of merely recovering drug consignments after they land, the focus is on having eyes on the sky to detect drones, track their flight paths, identify intended drop zones and apprehend the local operatives waiting to collect the payload. Combined with intelligence inputs, anti-drone systems and close coordination between the Punjab Police, the Border Security Force and Central intelligence agencies, this strategy can significantly raise the risks for smugglers.

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However, smuggling networks constantly adapt, deploying larger drones, encrypted communication and ever-changing tactics. Thus, technology must be matched by sustained intelligence gathering, stronger financial investigations to dismantle trafficking syndicates and swift prosecution of those involved. Equally important is effective de-addiction, rehabilitation and awareness programmes. The ‘hawai nakas’, if implemented with adequate resources, could become a model against the next generation of cross-border crime.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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