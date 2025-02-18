The horrific New Delhi station stampede, which claimed 18 lives, was not an accident—it was a failure of planning, foresight and accountability. As thousands of pilgrims flocked to board trains for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the authorities failed to anticipate and manage the massive rush, leading to tragic consequences. Former Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal was blunt in his assessment: the ultimate responsibility lies with the Railway Minister. The government’s inability to put proper crowd control measures in place despite knowing the surge in travellers is a glaring oversight. The Maha Kumbh is not a surprise event; its scale and impact on railway traffic are well-documented. Why, then, was a tragedy of this magnitude allowed to unfold?

In the wake of the disaster, the government swiftly announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim’s family and Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured, as per Indian Railways’ guidelines. However, reports of wads of cash being handed over at the station raise ethical concerns. The sheer optics of authorities distributing notes in violation of 2023 compensation guidelines that allow cash distribution of up to Rs 50,000 only add insult to injury. Instead of fixing systemic issues, is the government attempting damage control with cash payouts?

Not surprisingly, the demand for Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s resignation has gained traction, with his history of deflecting blame for railway mishaps underlined. The government’s initial dismissal of the stampede as a ‘rumour’ further exposes its reluctance to acknowledge failures. Historically, ministers like Lal Bahadur Shastri and Nitish Kumar stepped down, taking moral responsibility for railway disasters. Will Vaishnaw do the same? Beyond resignations, systemic reforms are necessary. The Railways must overhaul its crowd management protocols, particularly during religious and festival rushes.