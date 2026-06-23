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Home / Editorials / Fair play

Fair play

Onus on CCI to balance deterrence with fairness

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Editorial
Updated At : 02:02 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Most consumers have little reason to think about competition law. Yet its impact is felt every day — in the prices we pay, the choices we have and the services we receive. When companies collude to keep prices high, restrict consumer options or use their market dominance unfairly, it is ordinary citizens who ultimately bear the cost. That is why the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has become increasingly important. Over the years, it has taken action against cement companies accused of working together to influence prices, automobile manufacturers that limited access to spare parts and repair services, and technology giants such as Google and Meta over concerns related to market dominance and consumer choice.

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The government’s decision to allow the CCI to calculate penalties on the basis of a company’s global turnover rather than just in India reflects a growing concern that existing fines may not be enough to deter large multinational corporations. A penalty that seems substantial in India may barely register for a company earning billions of dollars worldwide. The logic is understandable. Rules have little value if violating them is cheaper than following them. Companies with enormous resources should not be able to treat penalties as a routine business expense.

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At the same time, regulation must be guided by fairness. Businesses need a predictable environment in which to invest and grow. Penalties should be linked to the seriousness of the violation and not create the impression that success itself is being punished. Therefore, there is a need to find the right balance. India must have strong companies to create jobs and drive growth, but it also needs strong institutions to ensure that markets remain competitive and consumers are protected.

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