‘Fair price’ promised

IN one week, farmers of Haryana were forced to resort to blocking the busy Chandigarh-Delhi highway (NH-44) twice in protest against the state government, which, they alleged, was not paying them the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 6,400 per quintal for sunflower seeds for 2022-23. That the government ultimately gave in to their demand on Tuesday night, leading to the lifting of the blockade, puts it in the dock for letting thousands of commuters suffer harassment on the highway. The authorities should have foreseen the hardship that people would be forced to undergo as this mode of protest to gain the authorities’ attention has become common over the past few years. Even the farmers would have refrained from staging a protest had the officials held detailed talks with farmer leaders and come to an understanding regarding the ‘fair price’ for the crop at the initial stage itself, when they had threatened to sit on dharna.

The standoff over paying the MSP to farmers for the sunflower seeds has again raised questions about the Central government’s policy on importing edible oils. It is unfathomable that while our own producers are crying for a just deal, the current situation enables other stakeholders in the chain — wholesalers, retailers and importers — to garner huge profits. Even the consumer ends up getting a raw deal. India imports 130 lakh tonnes of edible oil annually at a cost of $18 billion. The Russia-Ukraine conflict made the import bill reach $20 billion.

An impetus must be given to sunflower growers and oilseed-based manufacturing units to bring down the country’s dependence on edible oil imports — which currently meet around 60 per cent of its needs. It would decrease the retail rates, too.