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Home / Editorials / Fairness matters : Panel to select ECI brass must be balanced

Fairness matters : Panel to select ECI brass must be balanced

The Tribune Editorial : Including the Chief Justice of India in the selection panel instead of a Union minister could be an option

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:19 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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THE Supreme Court has rightly laid emphasis on fairness in the appointment process of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. There can be no compromise on the selection of individuals who represent the Election Commission of India (ECI), the institution entrusted with protecting the sanctity of elections. The Centre has defended the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, arguing that questioning a selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, a Union minister and the Leader of the Opposition amounts to doubting the PM himself. Indeed, democratic governance depends on faith in constitutional offices, and it would be problematic to presume ulterior motives on the part of elected leaders without any evidence.

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However, the issue before the Court is not one of distrust but of institutional design. The ECI is expected to function independently of the executive while supervising elections in which the executive itself is a participant. A committee in which the executive enjoys a clear numerical majority inevitably raises concerns, even if every member acts with integrity. The SC’s reference to the principle that justice must be visibly fair deserves consideration. Public confidence in the ECI depends not only on the impartiality of its decisions but also on the transparency and balance of the process through which its members are appointed. Constitutional institutions derive their legitimacy from procedures that inspire trust across the political divide.

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Parliament undoubtedly has the authority to legislate on appointments under Article 324. Yet, constitutional democracy also requires laws to withstand scrutiny in terms of their impact on institutional independence. Including the Chief Justice of India in the selection panel instead of a Union minister or devising some another balanced mechanism should be the way forward to dispel doubts.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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