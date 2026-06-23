Faith at stake

Disturbing allegations of misappropriation of donations, including cash and valuables, at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Uttar Pradesh government. At stake is not only the integrity of a prestigious religious institution, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, but also the faith of crores of devotees who have contributed generously to the landmark temple. It is alleged that cash donations amounting to several crore rupees were siphoned off and precious ornaments replaced with fake items. The reported disappearance of 60 kg of silver bars donated during the consecration ceremony has further raised doubts about the mechanism for safeguarding offerings.

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As expected, the controversy has triggered a political storm months before the 2027 UP Assembly elections. Opposition leaders have accused the ruling establishment of shielding wrongdoers, while the BJP has dismissed the accusations as attempts to defame Ayodhya and hurt religious sentiments. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed for patience, saying that devotees who waited 500 years for the temple need to wait another 15 days for the SIT to complete its investigation. Indeed, a transparent and time-bound inquiry is a must to get to the bottom of the sordid matter.

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The demand for the public disclosure of records and an independent audit cannot be brushed aside. In matters involving public donations and religious devotion, accountability must not be compromised. The row also exposes a malaise afflicting major religious institutions across India. Temples that receive enormous donations require modern systems of auditing, inventory management, digital tracking and autonomous oversight. The Ram Mandir represents the collective aspirations of India’s majority community. Precisely because of its immense symbolic importance, every allegation must be investigated impartially and every doubt addressed transparently. Protecting the sanctity of the temple ultimately means preserving the trust of the faithful themselves.