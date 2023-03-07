Fake encounter

FINDING an Army Captain guilty of killing three men in a ‘staged’ encounter in south Kashmir’s Amshipura in July 2020, a general court martial has recommended life imprisonment for him. The Court of Inquiry constituted by the Army found prima facie evidence that ‘the troops had exceeded powers’ vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). The three men, hailing from Rajouri district, were killed in a remote village in Shopian district and dubbed ‘terrorists’. According to the SIT chargesheet, the Captain, who had two civilians as his accomplices, misled his superiors and the police about what transpired during the incident.

The Amshipura case is symptomatic of the rampant misuse of AFSPA in J&K. The excesses committed over the decades in the name of the Act have shown the security forces in a poor light, worsening the trust deficit between them and the local civilians. The Army and the Central Armed Police Forces have struggled to curb terrorism partly due to lack of cooperation from the residents, who view the uniformed personnel with fear, suspicion and hatred. It is hoped that exemplary action in this case will deter the troops from unleashing violence on innocent people and remind them of the Supreme Court’s 2016 observation that AFSPA does not provide ‘blanket immunity’ to Army personnel during anti-insurgency operations.

The Union Government is reportedly keen on the withdrawal of the Army from the Kashmir valley’s hinterland. This is in sync with a welcome trend: the number of terror incidents in J&K decreased from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, while the death toll of security personnel dropped from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021. Last year, the Centre had announced a reduction in the number of ‘disturbed areas’ under AFSPA in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur, citing a huge drop in incidents of insurgency in the northeastern states since 2014. AFSPA needs to be similarly scaled down and withdrawn in a phased manner in J&K on the basis of a periodic review of the situation. Such a confidence-building measure can pave the way for the resumption of Assembly elections in the state-turned-UT.