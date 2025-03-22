Fake farm inputs

Haryna’s amendments to the Seeds Act, 1966, and the Insecticides Act, 1968, mark a critical intervention in curbing the menace of fake and substandard agricultural inputs. The move comes after repeated reports of farmers suffering devastating losses due to counterfeit seeds and pesticides. The stringent provisions make offences cognisable and non-bailable, coupled with up to three years of imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 5 lakh for repeat offenders. This is a significant departure from the previous penalties, which were as low as Rs 500, making them ineffective deterrents.

For too long, farmers have borne the brunt of this fraudulent market. The recent case in Tohana, where fake pesticides destroyed 60 acres of paddy, exemplifies the scale of damage. Similar incidents in Sirsa, where unsuspecting farmers were duped into buying spurious products without proper labelling, further highlight the urgency of intervention. The economic impact is staggering, with farmers reporting losses in lakhs, yet the perpetrators often escape with minimal penalties, leaving victims without any compensation or recourse.

However, legal provisions alone will not suffice. Robust enforcement, including surprise inspections, an improved grievance redress mechanism and stronger accountability in the Agriculture Department, is essential. The judiciary must ensure speedy trials in cases involving fake inputs, preventing offenders from exploiting legal loopholes. The government must prioritise farmer awareness. Many still fall prey to unverified sellers due to a lack of accessible, credible alternatives. Setting up seed-testing laboratories in every district, as proposed in the state budget, is a welcome move. It must be complemented with proactive vigilance and stricter licensing regulations for agricultural input dealers. The crackdown on fake seeds and pesticides must not remain confined to legislation. It needs to translate into real protection for those who feed the nation.