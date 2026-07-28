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Home / Editorials / Families found : Make child adoption simpler, swifter

Families found : Make child adoption simpler, swifter

The Tribune Editorial : Institutions cannot replace the warmth, stability and sense of identity that only a nurturing family can provide

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:14 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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INDIA’s highest annual adoption figure in more than a decade is reason to celebrate. In 2025-26, as many as 5,022 children found permanent families, compared with 4,515 the previous year. Even more encouraging was the 25% rise in the adoption of children with special needs, signalling that more families are embracing parenthood beyond conventional preferences. The milestone, however, also lays bare a troubling paradox. Nearly 26,000 prospective adoptive parents are registered with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), yet many wait three to four years, especially for infants. The problem is not a shortage of willing families or even of children in need. Thousands of children continue to live in child care institutions, but only a fraction is declared legally free for adoption because of lengthy inquiries, documentation and judicial procedures. Childhood, however, cannot be put on hold while paperwork moves at its own pace.

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The gap between children needing families and families ready to welcome them is, therefore, largely administrative. This delay comes at a cost that no statistic can capture. Every year spent in institutional care is a year lost in forming secure emotional bonds, developing confidence and experiencing the ordinary rhythms of family life. While institutions play a vital protective role, they cannot replace the warmth, stability and sense of identity that only a nurturing family can provide.

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Equally important is changing social attitudes. Older children, siblings and children with disabilities still wait the longest because many prospective parents remain hesitant to adopt them. The rise in adoptions offers hope, but it should also spur reform. Faster legal clearances, stronger identification of orphaned and abandoned children, expanded foster care and sustained awareness campaigns can ensure that more children find permanent homes.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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