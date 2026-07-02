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Home / Editorials / Fatal borewells : Another child, another avoidable death

Fatal borewells : Another child, another avoidable death

The Tribune Editorial: Prevention, not rescue, should be the true measure of governance

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:17 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Four-year-old Nirvair Singh lost his life after he fell into an over 200 feet deep borewell in Ambala.
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TWENTY years after the dramatic rescue of Prince from a borewell in Haryana captured the nation’s imagination, another four-year-old has lost his life in almost identical circumstances. Nirvair’s death in Ambala, despite a relentless 21-hour rescue operation involving the Army, the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies, is not merely an accident; it is a damning indictment of administrative apathy and human negligence. The rescue teams did everything they could. Battling rain, loose soil and a shaft over 200 feet deep, they displayed courage and professionalism. However, the far more important question is: why was an abandoned borewell left open in the first place? Prevention, not rescue, should be the true measure of governance.

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This tragedy is indefensible because we have clear safety norms. The Supreme Court mandated over a decade ago that unused borewells be securely sealed, fenced and reported to local authorities. District administrations are expected to maintain records and ensure compliance. Yet these directions remain honoured more in the breach than in practice. An open borewell is no different from an uncovered manhole or an exposed live wire. Leaving one unattended is an act of recklessness that endangers lives. Those responsible — landowners, contractors and officials who fail to enforce the law — must face criminal liability, not merely administrative action.

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Every borewell tragedy follows a depressingly familiar script: frantic digging, anxious prayers, blanket media coverage and promises of strict action. Then the outrage fades until another child falls. India does not lack rescue expertise or legal safeguards; it lacks enforcement. Nirvair must not become another name in a growing list of forgotten victims. The only fitting tribute is to ensure that no abandoned borewell is left open again.

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