Fatal roads: Execution is key to corridor-specific push

Fatal roads: Execution is key to corridor-specific push

The Tribune Editorial: Mapping roads with high fatalities allows authorities to deploy engineering fixes, enforcement and emergency response where they are most needed.

Editorial
Updated At : 02:32 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
DESPITE repeated pledges and piecemeal interventions, India’s road safety crisis remains alarming. With over 1.6 lakh deaths annually, road accidents kill more people than many public health emergencies combined. The Centre’s recent decision to identify 18 high-risk highway corridors and focus on 100 accident-prone districts is, therefore, a welcome acknowledgment that generic advisories and one-size-fits-all policies have failed. Targeted intervention is the right approach.

A badly designed curve, poor lighting, missing signage, lax enforcement or reckless driving habits could be unique to a stretch or district. Mapping corridors with high fatalities allows authorities to deploy engineering fixes, enforcement and emergency response where they are most needed. Evidence suggests that focussed enforcement delivers results. The experience of Bengaluru, where fatalities have fallen even as accidents rose for the second consecutive year, offers a clue to what works. Other cities must replicate its model of data-driven policing, CCTV surveillance and strict tracking of traffic violations.

However, the Centre’s plan will succeed only if it goes beyond identification and symbolism. Past road safety initiatives have stumbled on weak coordination between Central, state and local authorities. Fixing black spots requires sustained funding, accountability for implementing agencies and regular audits of outcomes. Crucially, states must be empowered to act. There is also a danger of focusing on highways. Though comprising barely 2-3 per cent of the road network, national highways account for a high number of fatalities — more than 26,000 in the first half of 2025. Urban roads — where pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders account for a disproportionate share of deaths — tend to be ignored. These roads also demand investment. Safer design, speed management, helmet and seatbelt compliance and faster trauma care must move in tandem.

Tags :
