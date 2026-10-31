Festive pollution : Diwali joy must not come at health’s cost

AS another Diwali approaches, the Supreme Court's observation that its orders on firecrackers have been violated “left and right” underpins the gap between judicial directions and their implementation. The court's frustration is understandable. Year after year, restrictions are announced, violations continue and Delhi-NCR residents are left gasping for breath. The issue is not about denying people the joy of celebrating Diwali. As the SC rightly observed, it is a festival of lights, not gunpowder. The concern is the unchecked use of conventional firecrackers that adds to an already toxic mix of vehicular emissions, construction dust, industrial pollution and stubble burning. Children, the elderly and those with respiratory ailments bear a disproportionate burden of the harmful fumes.

Restrictions have been repeatedly imposed on harmful chemicals, sales have been regulated and bursting hours prescribed by authorities concerned. The use of green crackers, which are designed to reduce particulate emissions, has also been explored. Yet, the experience of previous years shows that mandated safeguards are routinely flouted. The limited relaxation granted in 2025, subject to stringent conditions, was no licence for indiscriminate bursting. This year, enforcement must begin well before the festivities. Police and pollution-control authorities need to crack down on illegal manufacture, storage and sale, verify product certifications and QR codes and prosecute violators. Governments must furnish credible compliance data rather than rely on assurances. Schools, community organisations and public figures can help build awareness that responsible celebration is not an infringement of tradition.

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A blanket ban may not be the only answer, but lax enforcement cannot be an option. The right to celebrate must coexist with the right to breathe clean air. The festival of lights must not become the time of toxic air caused by firecrackers.