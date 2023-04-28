Fewer girls born

The Haryana Government has been making efforts to bring the state’s daughters on a par with sons through its well-intentioned ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, aided by the PC-PNDT Act. But the skewed gender ratio shows that the preference for boys remains deeply embedded in the psyche of the people. The latest evidence of this bias dictated by the patriarchal milieu is the sex ratio at birth (SRB) of 914 recorded in the first quarter of 2023 in comparison with 921 during January-March 2022.

Much more needs to be done to change the social mindset towards welcoming girls. In tandem with the laws ensuring equal rights to girls — be it the right to birth, to education and to family property — the transformation in individuals’ attitude is the key to bringing about an egalitarian societal setup. The fragmentation of ancestral lands over the past few generations and the proliferation of nuclear families have rendered the norms dictating the ‘necessity’ of a male child archaic. Parents must realise that the ‘burden of marrying off a girl with a fat dowry’ — another factor going against girls — can be eased, if not eliminated, only if they resolve to educate their daughters and make them financially independent before thinking of their marriage. They must also admit that women can be as adept as their brothers at farming and looking after the land they inherit. And that there is no dearth of good matches for such enterprising young girls.

Some khaps, the social influencers, are laudably coming around to this viewpoint as girls outshine boys and make their families proud. Given the ill effects of gender imbalance, mainly the lack of enough partners for the men and its associated repercussions, it is time that people were made aware of the benefits of having children, irrespective of their gender, as well as fit mothers. For, it is the women who take a beating if they are made to undergo clandestine tests and abortions by unscrupulous quacks or doctors in the bid to ensure a male child. Raids to uncover female foeticide or the sale of MTP kits are clearly not enough of a deterrent.