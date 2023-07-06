Fill teacher posts

Underscoring the dismal state of affairs in the school education sector of Haryana, more than 20 per cent of the total posts of teacher in government schools across the state are lying vacant. And, not surprisingly, the most backward district of Nuh accounts for the maximum — 4,353 — out of the 25,192 unfilled posts. That nearly 12,000 posts are filled by guest teachers and over 1,200 by teachers appointed by Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited on a contractual basis is another indicator reflecting poorly on the Khattar government’s report card. These figures throw an unflattering light on the government’s commitment to strengthen school education as well as provide regular employment to the educated youth.

The shortage of teachers in schools, especially in rural and remote areas, is one of the main reasons why students fare poorly in exams. As a result, while many students, especially girls, eventually choose to drop out of school, others shift to private institutions in the hope of getting better education.

In fact, Haryana needs to review its employment policy to not just ensure the sanctioned strength of teachers in all its schools, but also in other departments. It has the dubious distinction of having a high rate of unemployment. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, Haryana was the worst-performing state in this regard in December 2022; its unemployment rate was 37.4 per cent against the national average of 8.3 per cent. The desperation of educated jobless youth is evident from the fact that even graduates, postgraduates and PhD holders vie for Class IV posts, whenever they are advertised. A sad state, indeed.