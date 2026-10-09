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Home / Editorials / Fish deaths : Faith must coexist with ecological care

Fish deaths : Faith must coexist with ecological care

The Tribune Editorial: Banganga is not an ordinary water body. The historic, spring-fed tank is part of Mumbai’s heritage and supports aquatic life

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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THOUSANDS of fish dying in Mumbai’s historic Banganga Tank after Pitru Paksha rituals is not an isolated environmental mishap. It is a recurring crisis that exposes the failure to anticipate and manage the ecological impact of religious gatherings. Reports indicate that similar fish deaths have occurred repeatedly in recent years, with organic material from ritual offerings contributing to deterioration in water quality and depletion of dissolved oxygen. The tragedy is that the problem is predictable. The dates of Pitru Paksha are known, the crowds are expected and the nature of the offerings is familiar. Yet preventive action remains inadequate. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to double the number of artificial ritual ponds from five to 10 and increase oxygenation measures is welcome. But such steps risk becoming another exercise in treating the symptoms rather than the cause.

Banganga is not an ordinary water body. The historic, spring-fed tank is part of Mumbai’s heritage and supports aquatic life. It deserves a conservation strategy that recognises both its cultural significance and ecological vulnerability. Faith and environmental responsibility need not be in conflict. Rituals can be conducted in designated ponds, while offerings can be collected and disposed of or processed safely. Temple authorities, priests and civic agencies should work together to make such arrangements effective and acceptable.

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Banganga needs continuous water quality monitoring, especially during periods of heavy ritual activity. Dissolved oxygen, organic pollution and other parameters should be monitored and the findings made public. Responsibility of the BMC, heritage authorities, the temple trust and pollution control agencies must also be clearly defined. India’s rivers, lakes and ponds cannot be protected through annual clean-up drives after pollution has occurred. Prevention must precede remediation. Fish deaths in this tank must not happen next year.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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