Fish deaths : Faith must coexist with ecological care

THOUSANDS of fish dying in Mumbai’s historic Banganga Tank after Pitru Paksha rituals is not an isolated environmental mishap. It is a recurring crisis that exposes the failure to anticipate and manage the ecological impact of religious gatherings. Reports indicate that similar fish deaths have occurred repeatedly in recent years, with organic material from ritual offerings contributing to deterioration in water quality and depletion of dissolved oxygen. The tragedy is that the problem is predictable. The dates of Pitru Paksha are known, the crowds are expected and the nature of the offerings is familiar. Yet preventive action remains inadequate. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to double the number of artificial ritual ponds from five to 10 and increase oxygenation measures is welcome. But such steps risk becoming another exercise in treating the symptoms rather than the cause.

Banganga is not an ordinary water body. The historic, spring-fed tank is part of Mumbai’s heritage and supports aquatic life. It deserves a conservation strategy that recognises both its cultural significance and ecological vulnerability. Faith and environmental responsibility need not be in conflict. Rituals can be conducted in designated ponds, while offerings can be collected and disposed of or processed safely. Temple authorities, priests and civic agencies should work together to make such arrangements effective and acceptable.

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Banganga needs continuous water quality monitoring, especially during periods of heavy ritual activity. Dissolved oxygen, organic pollution and other parameters should be monitored and the findings made public. Responsibility of the BMC, heritage authorities, the temple trust and pollution control agencies must also be clearly defined. India’s rivers, lakes and ponds cannot be protected through annual clean-up drives after pollution has occurred. Prevention must precede remediation. Fish deaths in this tank must not happen next year.