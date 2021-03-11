AIR travel has grown exponentially as it has become more accessible and affordable with the proliferation of private sector airlines and domestic and international airports over the past couple of decades. Standing out are the increasing numbers of niche flyers of the special needs category. However, the corresponding facilities and services required to make these passengers feel comfortable are woefully inadequate. Rather, the industry seems to be largely driven by the cold profit motif, giving the cold shoulder to some warmer common-sense instincts needed to deal with the differently abled. The insensitivity and lack of compassion pan across the flight spectrum – from lack of clarity of services provided at the time of booking tickets to amenities available at the airport or check-ins, clear boarding rules and in-flight hospitality.

Reports abound about objections to their justifiable demands on flimsy grounds. Wheelchair-bound passengers have many an unfortunate incident to share. Just last month, a professor who frequently flies with his wheelchair was stopped (arbitrarily) as the official on duty insisted that a chair operated with two batteries was allowed on air, but not with four. Sunday’s shocking episode of a special child, accompanied by his parents, being held back for being in a state of ‘panic’ despite fellow passengers’ readiness to fly with the adolescent terrified by the commotion around him, should spur some ground rules. Union Aviation Minister Scindia is rightly aghast and has promised to fix responsibility. He must go further and reinforce rules protecting the specially abled passengers’ right to equality and inclusivity. Given that even the ‘normal healthy’ passengers get the flying jitters, the airline industry must put its best foot forward for the special ones, for whom the situation must be overwhelming. The ‘not fit for flying’ tag should be reserved for the rarest occasions.

Along with the laws protecting these special flyers, the DPNA (disabled passenger with intellectual or developmental disability needing assistance) code needs to be popularised. It is ironic that while pets like dogs, cats and birds travelling by air seem to be given due care, diligence to ensuring inclusivity of the specially challenged is marked by inconsiderateness.