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Home / Editorials / Food fraud : Delayed justice weakens deterrence

Food fraud : Delayed justice weakens deterrence

The Tribune Editorial: The 20-year gap between detection and judgment is deeply troubling

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:12 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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THE conviction of 30 people, including 14 Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials, in a 2004-05 rice procurement scam in Punjab exposes a disturbing nexus between public servants and private operators. Those entrusted with safeguarding foodgrain quality allegedly colluded with rice millers to pass substandard stocks as Grade-A rice at procurement centres in Malerkotla, Sunam and Tapa. The fraud was detected through CBI surprise checks in September 2005 and laboratory tests confirmed serious quality violations.

The scale of the institutional failure is particularly alarming. A 2006 parliamentary disclosure revealed that the CBI had registered three cases against 83 FCI officials and 330 private millers. A CAG audit further found that 441 of 451 rice samples collected by the CBI had failed quality tests. These findings expose glaring weaknesses in inspection, supervision and accountability. The acceptance of inferior grain compromises public money as well as the integrity of a procurement system that underpins food security for millions.

The convictions, with prison terms of one to three years, are welcome. However, the 20-year gap between detection and judgment is deeply troubling. Justice delayed in corruption cases weakens deterrence, allows evidence and institutional memory to fade and diminishes public confidence. When prosecution takes two decades, the message to potential offenders is hardly reassuring. Special courts, time-bound investigations, adequate prosecutors and strict monitoring of cases involving public funds are essential to ensure swift outcomes without compromising due process. The lesson must extend beyond punishing the convicted. Independent quality testing, surprise inspections, digital traceability and accountability of supervisory officials need urgent strengthening. The wider investigation must also be pursued to its logical conclusion, with efforts to recover losses wherever established.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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