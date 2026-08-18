Food hygiene : Fast delivery needs platform accountability

THE Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration’s suspension of 14 food business licences linked to Zomato-owned Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy-owned Instamart should serve as a wake-up call for India’s booming quick-commerce industry. The inspections uncovered cockroach infestation, expired food products, poor storage conditions and sanitation failures in several dark stores and warehouses. While the action targets specific facilities rather than entire companies, it exposes a deeper flaw in a business model that prizes speed but cannot afford to compromise on safety. Similarly, in Bengaluru, recent food safety inspections unearthed expired food, rotten meat and vegetables, mislabelled products, poor storage practices and unhygienic conditions across food establishments. Together, these crackdowns suggest that gaps in compliance are becoming a broader challenge as food delivery and retail systems expand faster than regulatory oversight.

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Quick-commerce has transformed urban consumption by promising groceries at the doorstep within minutes. But these platforms are more than technology intermediaries; they operate warehouses, manage inventory and oversee fulfilment. That makes them food business operators under the Food Safety and Standards Act, with a direct responsibility to maintain hygienic premises, proper storage and effective quality control. Consumers reasonably expect that the systems behind the app are as reliable as the interface they use.

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As thousands of dark stores have mushroomed across Indian cities, inspection capacity has struggled to keep pace. Unlike restaurants, whose kitchens are visible to customers, these warehouses remain hidden from public scrutiny. This moment calls for reforms that go beyond punitive action. Mandatory third-party audits, public disclosure of inspection ratings, stronger cold-chain monitoring and digital traceability of inventory can strengthen accountability without stifling innovation. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India should work with state regulators to create uniform inspection protocols for dark stores nationwide. Convenience has become a part of modern life, but the quick-commerce revolution will retain public trust only if instant delivery is matched by an uncompromising commitment to safe food.