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Home / Editorials / Food safety : Enforcement must go beyond raids

Food safety : Enforcement must go beyond raids

The Tribune Editorial: Repeat offenders must not treat fines or licence suspensions as routine business costs

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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THE crackdown on illegal banana-ripening units in Lucknow and prosecution proceedings against three food businesses are welcome signs that food safety enforcement is becoming more assertive. At the same time, the alleged violations underline how much remains to be done before consumers can trust what reaches their plates. In Lucknow, officials found violations at more than 132 banana-ripening units and acted against 25 units operating without mandatory licences. Five quintals of bananas that failed quality standards were destroyed. The concern is that prohibited calcium carbide is being used to accelerate ripening. Such shortcuts expose consumers to avoidable risks and disadvantage legitimate traders.

The FSSAI’s action against Surya Food and Agro (maker of Priyagold biscuits), Dodla Dairy and UEIR Organic Foods is sobering. The regulator reported cattle-feed bran being used in biscuit manufacture. Milk too was found unsafe after detergent or caustic soda was detected alongside below-standard fat content. Also, pesticide residues were seen in yellow raisins. These are serious allegations, and due process must determine responsibility. They raise questions about quality control within established food businesses.

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We have a food-safety framework, but inspections cannot be occasional campaigns triggered by complaints or festival seasons. Risk-based checks, laboratories, transparent publication of test results and swift penalties are essential. Repeat offenders must not treat fines or licence suspensions as routine business costs. Enforcement must also be fair. Small traders need clear guidance and an opportunity to correct minor lapses. Deliberate adulteration and serious safety violations demand firm action. Traceability across supply chains and protection for whistle-blowers can help detect problems before unsafe products reach consumers. Food safety is an obligation owed to every family. The latest actions deserve support. But their real measure will be sustained vigilance, credible prosecutions and safer food.

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