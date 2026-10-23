Food value claims : Nutritional marketing should not mislead

WHEN food companies promise faster growth, stronger immunity and sharper minds, parents deserve scientific proof, not persuasive advertising. The FSSAI’s notices to Nestlé India and Zydus Wellness over claims involving infant formula and Complan have again raised questions about the credibility of nutritional claims and the need for stricter regulatory oversight. The regulator has questioned Complan claims such as “2X Faster Growth” and benefits relating to concentration, memory and immunity. Nestlé has been asked to substantiate claims concerning the digestibility of whey protein in its infant formulas and the immune-support benefits attributed to human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs). Such assertions can influence parental decisions, particularly when concerns about a child’s development make families susceptible to promises of superior nutrition.

The scrutiny also extended to an influencer’s online promotion ranking infant formula products and attributing benefits to immunity, brain development and digestion. This highlights the growing challenge of regulating digital advertising, where commercial promotion can appear to be independent advice. Restrictions under the Infant Milk Substitutes Act are especially important because they seek to protect breastfeeding from inappropriate commercial influence.

Advertisement

The notices are not final findings of wrongdoing. Companies must have an opportunity to respond and claims should be assessed against credible evidence and regulations. However, regulators must ensure that unsupported or misleading assertions are corrected promptly and that violations attract meaningful consequences. Food labels and advertisements are often consumers’ primary sources of information. The FSSAI must therefore strengthen scrutiny, disclose enforcement outcomes and ensure that manufacturers substantiate claims before they reach the market. Nutritional marketing must inform, not mislead.