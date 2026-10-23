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Home / Editorials / Food value claims : Nutritional marketing should not mislead

Food value claims : Nutritional marketing should not mislead

The Tribune Editorial: The FSSAI must strengthen scrutiny, disclose enforcement outcomes and ensure that manufacturers substantiate claims before they reach the market

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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WHEN food companies promise faster growth, stronger immunity and sharper minds, parents deserve scientific proof, not persuasive advertising. The FSSAI’s notices to Nestlé India and Zydus Wellness over claims involving infant formula and Complan have again raised questions about the credibility of nutritional claims and the need for stricter regulatory oversight. The regulator has questioned Complan claims such as “2X Faster Growth” and benefits relating to concentration, memory and immunity. Nestlé has been asked to substantiate claims concerning the digestibility of whey protein in its infant formulas and the immune-support benefits attributed to human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs). Such assertions can influence parental decisions, particularly when concerns about a child’s development make families susceptible to promises of superior nutrition.

The scrutiny also extended to an influencer’s online promotion ranking infant formula products and attributing benefits to immunity, brain development and digestion. This highlights the growing challenge of regulating digital advertising, where commercial promotion can appear to be independent advice. Restrictions under the Infant Milk Substitutes Act are especially important because they seek to protect breastfeeding from inappropriate commercial influence.

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The notices are not final findings of wrongdoing. Companies must have an opportunity to respond and claims should be assessed against credible evidence and regulations. However, regulators must ensure that unsupported or misleading assertions are corrected promptly and that violations attract meaningful consequences. Food labels and advertisements are often consumers’ primary sources of information. The FSSAI must therefore strengthen scrutiny, disclose enforcement outcomes and ensure that manufacturers substantiate claims before they reach the market. Nutritional marketing must inform, not mislead.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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