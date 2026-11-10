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Home / Editorials / Food watch: Consumers deserve safe, wholesome products

Food watch: Consumers deserve safe, wholesome products

Food adulteration is not merely an economic offence; it is a public-health hazard that disproportionately affects unsuspecting consumers

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:10 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspects the seized khoya at the Mori Gate market in New Delhi. File
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THE seizure of nearly 3,280 tonnes of food products worth Rs 81.8 crore during a nationwide inspection drive by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is as disturbing as it is revealing. Between September 1 and November 5, the regulator inspected over 56,000 establishments, collected 43,939 samples and issued more than 10,000 improvement notices. It also suspended 1,133 licences, cancelled 52 and initiated 410 prosecutions. These figures not only point to an enforcement effort but also expose the scale of the problem. The findings are particularly concerning for Punjab and Haryana, where food adulteration threatens consumer confidence in the region's substantial dairy economy. Punjab reported serious deficiencies in milk and dairy-product samples, while Haryana destroyed around 50,000 kg of adulterated sweets and paneer during its enforcement drive. The seizure of suspected adulterated paneer in Nuh, involving allegedly hazardous ingredients, illustrates how far unscrupulous operators can go to maximise profits.

Food adulteration is not merely an economic offence; it is a public-health hazard that disproportionately affects unsuspecting consumers. The festive-season crackdown is welcome, but food safety cannot become a seasonal exercise triggered by festivals or public complaints. Milk, edible oils, spices and packaged products require year-round surveillance.

The emphasis must shift to sustained deterrence. State food-safety departments need better-equipped laboratories, adequate testing personnel and time-bound prosecution. Repeat offenders and the larger supply networks behind adulteration must face stringent action. Consumers, too, deserve access to information about failed samples, offending establishments and the action taken against them. India’s ambition to become a global food-processing hub demands credible quality standards and rigorous enforcement. The real measure of regulatory success is the safety of what reaches the consumer’s plate. Protecting public health must take precedence over commercial greed.

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