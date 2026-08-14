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Home / Editorials / Foreign funding : Amendment Bill merits close scrutiny

Foreign funding : Amendment Bill merits close scrutiny

The Tribune Editorial: Regulation should not become a tool for the executive to exercise unchecked power

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:10 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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THE decision to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is a sensible step. At a time when Parliament is increasingly divided over contentious legislation, thorough scrutiny offers a better alternative to political accusations and demands for outright withdrawal. The government insists that foreign contributions must be regulated more stringently for the sake of national security. Successive governments, including the Congress-led UPA, have expressed concerns over the influence of overseas-funded organisations. Strong guardrails are therefore legitimate.

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However, regulation should not become a tool for the executive to exercise unchecked power. The most serious apprehension about the Bill pertains to the powers of the proposed “designated authority” over the assets of organisations whose FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases to exist. If assets acquired partly through foreign contributions and partly through other sources can eventually vest permanently with the authority, questions of proportionality, due process and property rights inevitably arise. The issue becomes particularly sensitive when the affected organisations run schools, hospitals, shelters, charitable institutions or places of worship. The Bill states that the religious character of a place of worship must be maintained. The JPC should examine whether the proposed administrative powers adequately protect the autonomy guaranteed to religious and minority institutions under the Constitution.

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The panel has an opportunity to examine the Bill clause by clause, consult legal experts, civil society groups and affected institutions, and recommend safeguards against arbitrary action. India needs transparent regulation that protects national interests while preserving constitutional freedom and legitimate non-profit activities.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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