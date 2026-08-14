Foreign funding : Amendment Bill merits close scrutiny

THE decision to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is a sensible step. At a time when Parliament is increasingly divided over contentious legislation, thorough scrutiny offers a better alternative to political accusations and demands for outright withdrawal. The government insists that foreign contributions must be regulated more stringently for the sake of national security. Successive governments, including the Congress-led UPA, have expressed concerns over the influence of overseas-funded organisations. Strong guardrails are therefore legitimate.

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However, regulation should not become a tool for the executive to exercise unchecked power. The most serious apprehension about the Bill pertains to the powers of the proposed “designated authority” over the assets of organisations whose FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases to exist. If assets acquired partly through foreign contributions and partly through other sources can eventually vest permanently with the authority, questions of proportionality, due process and property rights inevitably arise. The issue becomes particularly sensitive when the affected organisations run schools, hospitals, shelters, charitable institutions or places of worship. The Bill states that the religious character of a place of worship must be maintained. The JPC should examine whether the proposed administrative powers adequately protect the autonomy guaranteed to religious and minority institutions under the Constitution.

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The panel has an opportunity to examine the Bill clause by clause, consult legal experts, civil society groups and affected institutions, and recommend safeguards against arbitrary action. India needs transparent regulation that protects national interests while preserving constitutional freedom and legitimate non-profit activities.