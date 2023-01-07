Foreign varsities in India

FOREIGN universities setting up and operating campuses in India is a step closer to realisation. A likely offshoot would be a slowdown in the flight of capital and precious human resource. A fewer number of students might opt to go abroad for higher studies. The draft regulations unveiled by the University Grants Commission give autonomy on deciding the admission process and the fee, even permitting cash remittances to the parent university. Insisting on some form of regulatory oversight would help in the long run. The cost structure for students could end up being on the higher side, but would expectedly be far less than what education in a foreign setting would entail. This could result in an uptick in the number of applicants. Courses that have gained a global reputation, new methods of teaching and evaluation, the high standards expected of the faculty and students, the focus on research and innovation, all these aspects augur well for the aspiring young Indians.

Barring some legacy colleges and the highly-competitive top technology, medical, business institutions, the private sector’s shadow looms large in the higher education spectrum. The campuses may be impressive, their self-projection even more so, but not many can make the cut in quality education norms, or in nurturing a distinct ecosystem of student life that makes foreign universities a big draw. A campus is not just about buildings, it’s about the culture of the place, its academic landscape, the cross-culture vibes it invites, the values it nourishes, the possibilities it offers. The foreign institutions will bring in unique dynamics. A ripple effect, such as local universities adopting similar good practices, is possible. The reverse too — fee hikes matching the demands of the entrants.

Where does it leave the public education system, considering the widening inequality? The entry of foreign universities makes sense, but it should enhance the debate and efforts on improving the standard of education and infrastructure in Indian universities. Vacancies, delayed salaries, crumbling infrastructure and lack of funding for student-related activities are commonplace. First and foremost, fix the existing institutions before announcing new ones.