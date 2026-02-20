DT
Freebie culture: SC asks states to look beyond electoral gains

The Tribune Editorial: When revenue-deficit states allocate substantial amounts for freebies, the exchequer comes under greater strain

Editorial
Updated At : 02:51 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
THE Supreme Court’s sharp criticism of the freebie culture, which has become synonymous with elections across the country, comes at a critical juncture. Four key states — Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu — are going to the polls over the next two-three months. While welfare has long been an essential pillar of governance, the distinction between targeted support and pre-poll largesse is increasingly getting blurred. The SC has warned that unchecked distribution of freebies can weaken fiscal discipline among states.

There is no quarrel with the argument that states are duty-bound to care for vulnerable sections in particular. However, when revenue-deficit states allocate substantial amounts for freebies, the exchequer comes under greater strain. Funds that could strengthen infrastructure, healthcare and education are diverted for the sake of short-term political gains. Voters are witnessing fierce competition in promising free electricity and handing out cash. No wonder fiscal prudence is succumbing to populism. The apex court has rightly asked: why can’t states present budget proposals for job creation and skill development? Creating avenues for employment is a sustainable form of empowerment, while perpetual sops only end up making people more dependent on the government.

Electoral sanctity demands that there should be close scrutiny of the schemes announced or rolled out in the run-up to the elections. The Bihar government has been accused of giving away Rs 15,600 crore to women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana when the Model Code of Conduct was in force in October last year. Such well-timed initiatives deprive Opposition parties of a level playing field. The Election Commission of India must take note of efforts to bribe voters, no matter which political party is involved. A seemingly pick-and-choose approach does a disservice to our vibrant democracy.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

