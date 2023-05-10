Frivolous cases

MEDIATE and not litigate, the Supreme Court has reiterated in a strong message to the Central and state governments. Its appeal to weed out unnecessary litigation came with a sharp observation that at least 40 per cent of the cases filed by governments were frivolous. For a matter which involves Rs 700 per month, the state or Union must have spent Rs 7 lakh, and that too taxpayers’ money, an SC Bench noted. Apart from being a drain on the exchequer, government litigation has contributed to a judicial backlog, affecting the administration of justice. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) had recently called for a fresh approach by governments on dispute redressal and conflict resolution. Try to find common ground rather than acting as an adversary, it was suggested. As on April 1, there were 68,847 cases pending in the Supreme Court and 60.76 lakh cases in the 25 high courts across the country.

The Central and state governments are the biggest litigants. A key recommendation in the endeavour to unclog the courts has been that governments should file cases only if necessary, and not be trigger-happy litigants who compulsively appeal. A former CJI was candid in his remarks that petitions were filed against lower court orders as a matter of routine without any objective assessment. This was attributed to officers being apprehensive of taking decisions for which they may be questioned later. Their uncertainty and fears have to be addressed.

Suggestions have been made to set up committees in each ministry to determine if a matter requires to be contested. That would ensure that some cases are settled at the pre-litigation stage itself. The state, as a learned judge said, should act as an enlightened litigant and not plead cases just because the vanity of a particular official is hurt. Having a large number of lawsuits is an obstruction to good governance.