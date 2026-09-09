Fuel shift : It is about running costs, not just E20

INDIA’s automobile market is on the cusp of a momentous transition. In August, passenger vehicles powered by CNG (compressed natural gas), hybrids and electricity together accounted for 41.95% of retail sales, surpassing petrol (40.85%), according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. It is the first time alternative-fuel vehicles have collectively overtaken petrol. However, the numbers should not be interpreted as the death of the petrol car. Petrol remains the largest individual fuel category. Rather, the figures indicate that Indian consumers are becoming increasingly pragmatic about their expenditure on vehicles.

It’s CNG that leads the alternative-fuel segment, followed by hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs). Dealers point to running costs, improved EV range and expanding charging infrastructure as important factors. Concerns surrounding the transition to E20 petrol may have accelerated the shift, but economics appears to be giving it staying power. The government’s ethanol-blending policy has legitimate objectives: reducing crude oil imports, improving energy security, cutting emissions and creating a demand for agricultural feedstocks. Yet consumer concerns about mileage, compatibility and engine performance cannot be dismissed. Greater transparency on vehicle compatibility, real-world fuel economy and long-term maintenance costs is essential to maintaining public confidence.

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The broader August figures are equally encouraging. Automobile retail sales rose by 17.51% year-on-year to a record 24 lakh units, despite a monsoon lull and elevated vehicle prices. India’s transition to cleaner mobility will ultimately depend on consumer choice, not just policy decisions. If CNG, hybrids and EVs continue to offer reliability and lower running costs, buyers will make the shift themselves. The lesson for policymakers and automakers is clear: affordability, transparency and trust must drive India’s road to greener transport.