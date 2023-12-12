Fund crunch

AT the first National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force of States and Union Territories held in April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlined the broad set of strategies to achieve the goal of making India drug-free by 2047. Among the impressive plans, the need for all states to fight the battle in a coordinated manner, rising above politics, stood out. Towards this end, he advised the states to optimally use not only the central funds available for narcotics control but also those from the police modernisation kitty to carry out narco-related upgradation of forensic science laboratories.

However, the ground reality points to disparity in the grant of funds in the past five years. Punjab, Delhi and Chhattisgarh — all non-BJP-ruled states — were deprived of grants for narcotics control during this period, as per data shared in Parliament. Haryana and Himachal Pradesh got substantial amounts to tackle the drug menace, even though Punjab, being a border state, is more vulnerable to narco-terror. This is amply clear from the grim statistics of 2022 — after Kerala, Punjab saw the second highest number of arrests under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Punjab should step up efforts to secure its due share of the central funds, while the Centre must loosen its purse strings for this endeavour. It will give a much-needed boost to the multi-pronged fight against the menace. The combat encompasses a slew of activities, ranging from catching the drug lords to rehabilitating the unfortunate youth addicted to substance abuse and scientifically disposing of the huge amounts of drugs seized by various agencies. Funds are the key to the success of any anti-drug campaign.

#Amit Shah