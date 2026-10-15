Funding gap : Poor women need dependable livelihood support

THE closure of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) without a clear, adequately funded successor risks undoing a decade of work in empowering poor urban women. The Centre must resolve funding disputes with states and ensure that self-help groups (SHGs) and the livelihoods they sustain do not become collateral damage of a policy transition. Significantly, BJP-ruled states have joined Congress-governed Karnataka and TVK-led Tamil Nadu in flagging the funding crisis. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura have sought financial assistance, exposing a concern that cuts across party lines. This convergence should prompt the Centre to address the issue on merit rather than treat it as a routine Centre-state tussle.

By September 2024, NULM had helped form over 10 lakh women’s SHGs, bringing nearly one crore urban poor women into their fold. It sought to help women move beyond subsistence work towards sustainable livelihoods. But the mission ended on September 30, 2024, while uncertainty over its successor continues. The states’ demands include assistance for existing activities, payment of interest subsidies and staff salaries. The Centre maintains that no state fund demand is pending and says SHGs are being connected with other government programmes. These competing claims call for transparent, state-wise disclosure of funds released, liabilities verified and payments due.

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Women stitching uniforms, preparing meals or running small enterprises need affordable loans, dependable markets, timely payments and institutional support. Without these, self-employment can become a cycle of debt rather than a route out of poverty. Convergence with other schemes may offer opportunities, but it cannot automatically replace a dedicated livelihoods framework. The Centre must settle legitimate outstanding liabilities, announce a time-bound transition plan and establish measurable targets for income growth and enterprise survival.