DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Funding gap : Poor women need dependable livelihood support

Funding gap : Poor women need dependable livelihood support

The Tribune Editorial: Self-help groups and the livelihoods they sustain should not become collateral damage of a policy transition

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock photo
Advertisement

THE closure of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) without a clear, adequately funded successor risks undoing a decade of work in empowering poor urban women. The Centre must resolve funding disputes with states and ensure that self-help groups (SHGs) and the livelihoods they sustain do not become collateral damage of a policy transition. Significantly, BJP-ruled states have joined Congress-governed Karnataka and TVK-led Tamil Nadu in flagging the funding crisis. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura have sought financial assistance, exposing a concern that cuts across party lines. This convergence should prompt the Centre to address the issue on merit rather than treat it as a routine Centre-state tussle.

By September 2024, NULM had helped form over 10 lakh women’s SHGs, bringing nearly one crore urban poor women into their fold. It sought to help women move beyond subsistence work towards sustainable livelihoods. But the mission ended on September 30, 2024, while uncertainty over its successor continues. The states’ demands include assistance for existing activities, payment of interest subsidies and staff salaries. The Centre maintains that no state fund demand is pending and says SHGs are being connected with other government programmes. These competing claims call for transparent, state-wise disclosure of funds released, liabilities verified and payments due.

Advertisement

Women stitching uniforms, preparing meals or running small enterprises need affordable loans, dependable markets, timely payments and institutional support. Without these, self-employment can become a cycle of debt rather than a route out of poverty. Convergence with other schemes may offer opportunities, but it cannot automatically replace a dedicated livelihoods framework. The Centre must settle legitimate outstanding liabilities, announce a time-bound transition plan and establish measurable targets for income growth and enterprise survival.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts