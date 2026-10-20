Gangster menace : Attack on actor shows there is no room for laxity

THE attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai is a chilling example of gangsters’ flagrant disregard for the law. It is obvious that organised crime continues to pose a serious challenge to law and order in states such as Maharashtra. The swift arrest of three suspects at Rajasthan’s Kota railway station is commendable; it must spur determined efforts to dismantle the criminal networks behind such attacks. The incident assumes greater significance against the backdrop of previous shootings aimed at intimidating filmmaker Rohit Shetty and movie star Salman Khan. Such cases suggest that threats, extortion and violence are not isolated episodes but symptoms of a deeper problem.

A preliminary police probe has indicated links between one of the suspects and an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While Bishnoi has been behind bars in India since 2015, his partners have been active not only in India but also in Western countries. One of his close aides, Karamveer Singh, was deported from Canada and arrested by the Punjab Police last month. Bishnoi’s brother Anmol was nabbed by the National Investigation Agency after his deportation from the US in November 2025 in a case related to a nexus between criminal gangs and terror groups.

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The Tiger episode also raises questions about public safety. If assailants can open fire on a celebrity in a busy Mumbai neighbourhood and attempt to flee across state borders, the effectiveness of intelligence-sharing and preventive policing warrants scrutiny. Sustained inter-state cooperation is essential to prevent criminal networks from exploiting jurisdictional gaps. International coordination is equally important as crime syndicates are operating with impunity across borders. Bollywood stars and other VIPs deserve protection, but so does every ordinary citizen. The onus is on the State to break the back of the gangs that are cocking a snook at law enforcement agencies.