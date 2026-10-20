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Home / Editorials / Gangster menace : Attack on actor shows there is no room for laxity

Gangster menace : Attack on actor shows there is no room for laxity

The Tribune Editorial: The onus is on the State to break the back of the gangs that are cocking a snook at law enforcement agencies

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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THE attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai is a chilling example of gangsters’ flagrant disregard for the law. It is obvious that organised crime continues to pose a serious challenge to law and order in states such as Maharashtra. The swift arrest of three suspects at Rajasthan’s Kota railway station is commendable; it must spur determined efforts to dismantle the criminal networks behind such attacks. The incident assumes greater significance against the backdrop of previous shootings aimed at intimidating filmmaker Rohit Shetty and movie star Salman Khan. Such cases suggest that threats, extortion and violence are not isolated episodes but symptoms of a deeper problem.

A preliminary police probe has indicated links between one of the suspects and an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While Bishnoi has been behind bars in India since 2015, his partners have been active not only in India but also in Western countries. One of his close aides, Karamveer Singh, was deported from Canada and arrested by the Punjab Police last month. Bishnoi’s brother Anmol was nabbed by the National Investigation Agency after his deportation from the US in November 2025 in a case related to a nexus between criminal gangs and terror groups.

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The Tiger episode also raises questions about public safety. If assailants can open fire on a celebrity in a busy Mumbai neighbourhood and attempt to flee across state borders, the effectiveness of intelligence-sharing and preventive policing warrants scrutiny. Sustained inter-state cooperation is essential to prevent criminal networks from exploiting jurisdictional gaps. International coordination is equally important as crime syndicates are operating with impunity across borders. Bollywood stars and other VIPs deserve protection, but so does every ordinary citizen. The onus is on the State to break the back of the gangs that are cocking a snook at law enforcement agencies.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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