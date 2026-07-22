Garbage crisis : Protect workers and public health

GARBAGE piling up on Punjab’s streets is not just an eyesore; it is a public health emergency waiting to unfold. The Punjab and Haryana High Court's warning about the risk of an epidemic amid the ongoing sanitation workers' strike underscores that civic services are the foundation of urban life. During the monsoon, uncollected waste can clog drains, contaminate water sources and provide breeding grounds for mosquitoes and rodents, heightening the threat of diseases. The court is right to demand reports from civic bodies across the state and seek accountability from the government. Municipal administrations ought to have contingency plans for essential services, especially those directly linked to public health.

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At the same time, the crisis cannot be viewed solely through the prism of law and order. Sanitation workers perform one of society's most indispensable yet least recognised jobs. Many have long complained of insecure employment, delayed regularisation, inadequate wages and poor service conditions. Ignoring these grievances until they erupt into strikes serves neither workers nor the public. India generates more than 1.7 lakh tonnes of municipal solid waste every day, while urbanisation continues to place mounting pressure on civic infrastructure. Such realities demand professional waste management systems backed by adequate staffing, modern equipment and sustained investment. Crisis-driven responses are no substitute for long-term planning.

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The government must engage with employee representatives and work towards a time-bound resolution of legitimate demands. Simultaneously, uninterrupted sanitation services must be ensured through emergency arrangements, for public health cannot become collateral damage in an industrial dispute. A city's cleanliness is often taken for granted until garbage begins to accumulate. Punjab must seize this impasse to recognise sanitation as an essential public service that deserves better planning, better investment and greater respect for those who deliver it.