Gaza needs aid

THE UN Security Council, in its fifth attempt, has on Thursday managed to adopt a resolution that gives hope for much-needed humanitarian pauses and safe corridors in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war. However, what is needed is a humanitarian ceasefire. For, the war, going on relentlessly since the October 7 Hamas attack, has already inflicted untold damage. Over 12,000 people, including civilians, children, journalists and UN workers, have been killed and lakhs of people displaced in the Gaza Strip.

Truce is essential to avert a humanitarian catastrophe. The Israeli army has raided the Al Shifa Hospital in its bid to zero in on the Hamas leaders and unearth tunnels that it claims lie under the hospital, even as Hamas and hospital staff are in the denial mode. The Hamas chief has affirmed that the Palestinians can withstand the Israeli onslaught. Israel, too, is unwilling to relent unless the Israelis held hostage by Hamas are released. Sadly, Israel — backed by its ally US — is hell-bent on defying international humanitarian law.

The worsening situation is crying for an immediate de-escalation of tensions. An extended pause or truce is needed to let in aid and attend to those injured in the combat as also the patients in hospitals. Refugee camps in Gaza, too, have been attacked and are calling out for help. Threatening to exacerbate the crisis is the fact that the supplies of food, potable water, medicines and fuel in the war zones are fast running out. The Human Rights Watch fears an outbreak of cholera and typhoid if aid is not quickly received. Global pressure must nudge Hamas to free the hostages and make both warring groups declare a ceasefire.

