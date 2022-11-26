Girls in Jama Masjid

Thankfully, good sense prevailed and Delhi’s Jama Masjid rolled back its recent order banning the entry of ‘unaccompanied’ women to the mosque. The administration of this mosque, which attracts hundreds of devotees and tourists every day, was forced to retract its decision that reeked of patriarchy following a huge backlash from activists and the intervention of Delhi Lt-Governor VK Saxena. However, the incident betrays the misogynist mindset of the shrine’s authorities. The purported intention of prohibiting girls not escorted by a male relative was to end what they called growing episodes of ‘improper acts’ on the premises. Implicit in this regressive thought process is that the girls are solely responsible for the dates and outings with boys or the videos shot for personal use or social media. Much like the gender-discriminatory attitude adopted towards rape victims, wherein fingers are pointed at the girl for bringing the crime upon herself by wearing certain clothes or pubbing. While maintaining the sanctity of a place of worship is imperative, does the onus to do so not fall on all visitors?

But the redeeming feature is that the outrage triggered by this regressive and Talibanesque act soon escalated into a slamming strong enough to coerce the masjid authorities into succumbing to the opposing voices. Calling the order a violation of women’s rights and shameful, the Delhi Commission for Women was quick to issue a notice to the Imam. Built by Shah Jahan in 1656, the Jama Masjid is maintained by the Delhi Waqf Board, though the ASI regularly carries out repairs of the historical monument. Women have been freely visiting it, with or without men.

That gender-prejudicial instances are not being tolerated or condoned but are called out loud and clear shows that the country is on the path of ensuring a more equal society. A progressive mindset also entails an adaptation to the contemporary way of life in which smartphones are a given. The masjid clergy would do well to accommodate their use in areas other than earmarked religious spots. Too many restrictions can be counterproductive.