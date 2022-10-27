Google penalised

THE Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed back-to-back fines on Google and ordered it to desist from indulging in unfair business practices. A penalty of Rs 936 crore pertains to Google’s Play Store policies, while the US-based tech giant has been told to pay Rs 1,337.76 crore for ‘abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem’. The CCI has also directed Google not to restrict app developers from using third-party billing or payment processing services in India. On the back foot after these setbacks, Google says it remains committed to users and developers, while insisting that its model has ‘powered India’s digital transformation’ by keeping costs low.

The strict action by the competition watchdog is aimed at creating a level playing field in the digital domain and deterring big players from monopolising markets. Google has huge stakes in India, with its Android operating system powering 97 per cent of the country’s around 60 crore smartphones. The tech major is already facing a probe, ordered by the CCI after it received multiple complaints, for allegedly imposing unfair revenue-sharing terms with regard to news content. One of the complainants, the News Broadcasters & Digital Association, has accused Alphabet Inc and its subsidiaries of forcing association members to provide their news content to Google in order to prioritise their weblinks on the Search Engine Result Page.

Lack of transparency plagues Google’s revenue-sharing model with India’s digital media houses. The CCI needs more legislative teeth to regulate the operations of tech giants. India should take a cue from the West. The Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, enacted in 2019, is enabling news organisations within the EU to get rightful compensation whenever the likes of Facebook and Google access and reproduce their content. In the US, lawmakers are fine-tuning the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, which aims to empower publishers of online content to collectively negotiate with dominant online platforms regarding the terms on which the content may be shared. India, too, must ensure that Big Tech pays up for all the money-spinning piggyback rides.