 Google penalised : The Tribune India

Google penalised

Big Tech must pay up for piggybacking on media houses

Google penalised

THE Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed back-to-back fines on Google and ordered it to desist from indulging in unfair business practices. - File photo



THE Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed back-to-back fines on Google and ordered it to desist from indulging in unfair business practices. A penalty of Rs 936 crore pertains to Google’s Play Store policies, while the US-based tech giant has been told to pay Rs 1,337.76 crore for ‘abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem’. The CCI has also directed Google not to restrict app developers from using third-party billing or payment processing services in India. On the back foot after these setbacks, Google says it remains committed to users and developers, while insisting that its model has ‘powered India’s digital transformation’ by keeping costs low.

The strict action by the competition watchdog is aimed at creating a level playing field in the digital domain and deterring big players from monopolising markets. Google has huge stakes in India, with its Android operating system powering 97 per cent of the country’s around 60 crore smartphones. The tech major is already facing a probe, ordered by the CCI after it received multiple complaints, for allegedly imposing unfair revenue-sharing terms with regard to news content. One of the complainants, the News Broadcasters & Digital Association, has accused Alphabet Inc and its subsidiaries of forcing association members to provide their news content to Google in order to prioritise their weblinks on the Search Engine Result Page.

Lack of transparency plagues Google’s revenue-sharing model with India’s digital media houses. The CCI needs more legislative teeth to regulate the operations of tech giants. India should take a cue from the West. The Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, enacted in 2019, is enabling news organisations within the EU to get rightful compensation whenever the likes of Facebook and Google access and reproduce their content. In the US, lawmakers are fine-tuning the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, which aims to empower publishers of online content to collectively negotiate with dominant online platforms regarding the terms on which the content may be shared. India, too, must ensure that Big Tech pays up for all the money-spinning piggyback rides.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Turban-wearing Sikh woman of Indian origin is new councillor of Canadian city Brampton

2
Pollywood

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

3
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

4
Trending

This viral video of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s ‘Griha Pravesh’ at Downing Street is not what you think

5
World

President Biden mispronounces British PM Rishi Sunak’s name as ‘Rasheed Sanook’; triggers memes and reactions on social media

6
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

7
World

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

8
Nation

Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh

9
Delhi

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

10
Diaspora

3 men of Punjabi origin arrested in drug bust in Canada's Toronto

Don't Miss

View All
US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

2 sewerage cleaning robots on MC buy list
Chandigarh

2 sewerage cleaning robots on Chandigarh MC buy list

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Top News

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...

BCCI announces equal pay for centrally-contracted male and female players

Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women

Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...

Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds, corruption in civic bodies, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protest

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal’s murderer sentenced to death

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death

Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...


Cities

View All

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Vice-President, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Steep ramp at Bhandari RoB adds to chaos

Amritsar peon booked for demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe

Paddy procurement: 6.81-lakh MT crop arrives in markets

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI Chandigarh bed occupancy rises 28.9%

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI bed occupancy rises 28.9%

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Covid-19: Chandigarh sees nil case; thrice in 2 weeks

Chandigarh Housing Board to again seek green nod for housing scheme

Petition against AAP MLA: HC calls for status report from cops

Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds, corruption in civic bodies, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protest

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana's Faridabad

Dust norms violated at 253 building sites, notices issued

Delhi, Gurugram's AQI remains 'poor'

Man killed over car parking in Ghaziabad

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Action against fake seed complainant, farmers upset

Pargat Singh unhappy with MC over tardy pace of works

Centre acts to help Punjabis stranded in UAE

39th Surjit Hockey tourney starts today

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Two of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana; 6 two-wheelers seized

19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Ludhiana- born Miss World-US Shree Saini undergoes surgery

Pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road irks commuters

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Extend date for filing applications for civil judge posts, say aspirants

Stagnant rainwater turns breeding ground for mosquitoes in Patiala

Amid poor AQI, garbage burning goes unabated in Patiala

No let-up in dengue surge in Patiala as 19 fresh cases surface