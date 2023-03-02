Governor vs CM

SPAring neither the Punjab Governor nor the Chief Minister, the Supreme Court has told them that the constitutional discourse must be conducted with decorum and mature statesmanship. Observing that there was dereliction of duty by both sides, the court has reminded them that they are functionaries with roles and obligations specified by the Constitution. Things had reached such a pass amid the Governor-CM tussle that there was uncertainty over whether the Budget session of the Assembly would be convened. Fortunately for Punjab, this session is now set to begin tomorrow.

The apex court has made it clear that the state government is duty-bound to furnish information sought by the Governor, even as the latter has to accept the recommendations of the CM-led Cabinet on convening an Assembly session. These assertions leave no room for doubt about how the Governor and the CM should acquit themselves not only in Punjab but also in every state of the country. Any confrontation between the two powerful entities bodes ill for governance; what’s worse, such run-ins have become a common occurrence in states not ruled by the party in power at the Centre, such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Kerala. There is an impression that some Governors are giving precedence to political considerations at the cost of the state’s interests. Dilly-dallying on giving assent to important Bills is a ploy being used to keep the state government on tenterhooks. Such tactics are unbecoming of the Governor’s constitutional office. At the same time, some CMs are at fault for riding roughshod over the Governor’s concerns.

The role of political loyalties in gubernatorial appointments cannot be overestimated; this was demonstrated by the elevation of four BJP leaders as Governors last month. The onus is on the Centre to dispel the notion that it is pitting its favourites against CMs who don’t toe its line. A cordial relationship between the Governor and the Chief Minister is vital for a state’s progress; it also has an important bearing on Centre-state ties. Both functionaries need to rise above their differences and work in tandem for the greater good.