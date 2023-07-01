Governor’s overreach

GUBERNATORIAL overreach hit a new low on Thursday when Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi dismissed minister V Senthil Balaji from the state Cabinet — without consulting Chief Minister MK Stalin. It was only after the Union Home Ministry’s intervention that the Raj Bhavan placed the order in abeyance and later withdrew it. The Centre promptly stepped in to stall a move that was not only unconstitutional but also apparently an attempt to undermine the authority of a duly elected state government.

Balaji, who was arrested recently by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam case, is no doubt a tainted minister. The Raj Bhavan was not off the mark when it observed, ‘There are reasonable apprehensions that the continuation of V Senthil Balaji in the Council of Ministers will adversely impact the due process of law, including a fair investigation.’ However, it was wrong on the Governor’s part to bypass the CM on this critical issue. This was yet another manifestation of the ongoing high-profile tussle in Tamil Nadu. In January, the ruling DMK had submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu after the Governor skipped certain portions of the government-approved text while reading out his customary address during the Assembly session. The state government has also repeatedly accused him of sitting on important Bills.

Such confrontations, which deal a body blow to governance in the states concerned, have also been witnessed of late in Punjab, Kerala and Delhi. The impression has gained ground that the ruling party at the Centre is using Governors to settle political scores in states where it is not in power. Such one-upmanship runs contrary to the spirit of cooperative federalism. With the Constitution specifying the roles and obligations of the Governor and the CM, both should work together in public interest and avoid overstepping their authority.