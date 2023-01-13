Govt-Governor tussle

The unsavoury confrontation between Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK and Governor RN Ravi has reached the doorstep of Rashtrapati Bhavan, with the state government submitting a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu. Even as the two sides have been at loggerheads over pending Bills, their strained ties hit a new low when this year’s first TN Assembly session started earlier this week. Ravi kicked up a row on Monday when he skipped certain portions of the government-approved text while reading out his customary address in the House. In his speech, the Governor omitted the paragraph that mentioned the names of Dravidian ideologues EV Ramasamy Periyar and Dr BR Ambedkar and former Chief Ministers K Kamaraj and CN Annadurai. Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin moved a resolution against the Governor’s ‘deviation’ from the address, prompting Ravi to stage a walkout from the Assembly.

The state government claims that the final draft of the printed text, incorporating changes suggested by the Governor’s office, had been okayed by the latter. The DMK has stuck to its stand that the Governor is duty-bound to read out the entire text prepared by the government and should not resort to any omission or digression. Assembly Speaker M Appavu has stated that the ‘onus of responsibility’ regarding the content of the Governor’s address is on the CM and his Council of Ministers. This special address, mentioned in Article 176 of the Constitution, inevitably showcases the state government’s policies, schemes and achievements. It is beyond the Governor’s remit to let his personal views colour his pre-approved speech.

Ravi has also come under fire for saying that Thamizhagam (‘home of Tamils’) is a more appropriate name for Tamil Nadu (‘Tamil land/country’). This unwarranted suggestion raises questions about his political/ideological neutrality. His remarks on the state’s ‘regressive politics’ are also unbecoming of his constitutional office. A Governor must function within the framework of the Constitution and avoid a collision course with the executive; the latter, too, should not overstep its authority. Frequent standoffs between two powerful entities are bound to take their toll on governance.