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Home / Editorials / Granary crunch : Storage failures undermine MSP success

Granary crunch : Storage failures undermine MSP success

The Tribune Editorial : The bottleneck lies in the slow movement of grain by the Food Corporation of India

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:13 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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PUNJAB’s looming foodgrain storage crisis is not the result of a bumper harvest. It is the consequence of a procurement system that has stopped keeping pace with reality. With warehouses already crammed with rice from previous seasons, the state is preparing for yet another paddy procurement cycle with little room left to accommodate fresh stocks. Unless old grain is evacuated swiftly, procurement operations could slow, payments to farmers may be delayed and the entire supply chain could come under strain. The irony is striking. Punjab has long been celebrated as India’s food bowl, faithfully delivering wheat and rice to the national pool under the minimum support price (MSP) regime. Yet the very system that rewarded production has failed to modernise storage, transport and distribution. The bottleneck lies in the slow movement of grain by the Food Corporation of India. As more states become self-sufficient in rice, Punjab’s stocks remain stranded in overflowing godowns, inflating storage costs and risking deterioration in grain quality.

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This annual crisis exposes a deeper policy mismatch. India continues to procure grain on a massive scale even as consumption patterns, regional production and logistics have changed. Temporary measures such as creating additional storage space or expediting railway rakes may avert an immediate crisis, but they cannot substitute for structural reform. The answer lies in modern silos, faster evacuation, smarter inventory management and a serious push towards crop diversification. Punjab cannot be expected to shoulder the nation's food security burden indefinitely while bearing the costs of an outdated procurement model.

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The overflowing granaries should serve as a warning. Without systemic reform, Punjab’s warehouses will continue to overflow and a recurring logistical failure will increasingly undermine one of India’s greatest agricultural successes.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

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