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Home / Editorials / Green pilgrimage : Regulate numbers, plastics, mountain waste

Green pilgrimage : Regulate numbers, plastics, mountain waste

The Tribune Editorial: More than 792 tonnes of waste had reportedly been collected during this year’s Char Dham pilgrimage by mid-September

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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A pilgrimage should leave a spiritual imprint, not a plastic one. But the Himalayas are increasingly bearing the burden of religious tourism. Kedarnath’s latest figures are a warning. The shrine generated 50.30 tonnes of waste between April and August — more than in any full year from 2023 to 2025. In contrast, nearly 5,000 pilgrims have carried over 12 tonnes of compressed plastic back down the 18-km trek under the ‘Carry Me Back’ campaign. The initiative deserves praise. It turns pilgrims into participants in conservation. But it cannot substitute for responsible tourism policy. The larger question is why so much waste reaches mountains. The problem extends beyond Kedarnath. More than 792 tonnes of waste had reportedly been collected during this year’s Char Dham pilgrimage by mid-September; with Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers, the figure crossed 800 tonnes. Plastic bottles, wrappers and disposables have been found above 3,000 metres. The lesson is unmistakable: the Himalayas are being treated as a consumption zone without adequate disposal capacity.

Reassuringly, there are positive examples. On the Amarnath route this year, reusable utensils and water-refilling facilities helped reduce waste per pilgrim by 15% despite a 17% rise in footfall. Such measures should become standard. Authorities must move from appeals to accountability: regulate single-use plastic, impose deposits on bottles and packaging, expand refill points, ensure source segregation and make vendors responsible for the waste their products create. Pilgrimage numbers must be aligned with scientifically assessed carrying capacities.

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Devotion cannot mean exemption from environmental responsibility. Respecting the limits of a sacred mountain is part of respecting the faith it represents. Pilgrims can carry waste back. Governments must ensure that mountains are not made to carry the consequences of unchecked pilgrimage.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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