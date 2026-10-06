DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / GST reforms : From arrests to smarter enforcement

GST reforms : From arrests to smarter enforcement

The Tribune Editorial: The reforms must spell out a clear roadmap

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

ROLLED out in 2017, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is set for an important course correction. As the GST Council considers sweeping enforcement and compliance reforms, the proposed shift from departmental arrests to judicial oversight is not a retreat from tax enforcement. It is a move towards a more mature system — one that distinguishes routine tax disputes from deliberate fraud. Under the existing GST framework, authorised officers can arrest individuals suspected of specified offences, including issuing fake invoices, fraudulent input tax credit claims and collecting tax without depositing it with the government. While these powers are intended for serious violations, the prospect of arrest by the tax authorities has long raised concerns about proportionality and harassment of taxpayers.

The proposed reforms offer a better balance. Ordinary disputes should primarily be settled through assessment, recovery of tax, interest and penalties. Criminal prosecution should be reserved for substantial fraud, with arrests requiring judicial scrutiny. Such a framework would strengthen due process without weakening the State’s ability to penalise tax evaders. The need for sharper enforcement is obvious. Input tax credit fraud totalling Rs 74,782 crore was detected in 2025-26 and 358 people were arrested. These figures demonstrate the scale of organised tax evasion, but they also emphasise why resources should be directed at deliberate wrongdoing rather than procedural lapses.

Advertisement

The wider GST 2.0 agenda is equally encouraging. Faster, risk-based refunds, simpler registration, protection of genuine buyers’ input tax credit and fewer low-value notices can substantially reduce compliance costs. Allowing businesses to apply for registration in multiple states through a common process could further improve ease of doing business. The reforms must spell out a clear roadmap: trust compliant taxpayers, let technology conduct a thorough risk check and pursue fraudsters aggressively.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts