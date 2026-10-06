GST reforms : From arrests to smarter enforcement

ROLLED out in 2017, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is set for an important course correction. As the GST Council considers sweeping enforcement and compliance reforms, the proposed shift from departmental arrests to judicial oversight is not a retreat from tax enforcement. It is a move towards a more mature system — one that distinguishes routine tax disputes from deliberate fraud. Under the existing GST framework, authorised officers can arrest individuals suspected of specified offences, including issuing fake invoices, fraudulent input tax credit claims and collecting tax without depositing it with the government. While these powers are intended for serious violations, the prospect of arrest by the tax authorities has long raised concerns about proportionality and harassment of taxpayers.

The proposed reforms offer a better balance. Ordinary disputes should primarily be settled through assessment, recovery of tax, interest and penalties. Criminal prosecution should be reserved for substantial fraud, with arrests requiring judicial scrutiny. Such a framework would strengthen due process without weakening the State’s ability to penalise tax evaders. The need for sharper enforcement is obvious. Input tax credit fraud totalling Rs 74,782 crore was detected in 2025-26 and 358 people were arrested. These figures demonstrate the scale of organised tax evasion, but they also emphasise why resources should be directed at deliberate wrongdoing rather than procedural lapses.

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The wider GST 2.0 agenda is equally encouraging. Faster, risk-based refunds, simpler registration, protection of genuine buyers’ input tax credit and fewer low-value notices can substantially reduce compliance costs. Allowing businesses to apply for registration in multiple states through a common process could further improve ease of doing business. The reforms must spell out a clear roadmap: trust compliant taxpayers, let technology conduct a thorough risk check and pursue fraudsters aggressively.