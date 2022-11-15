Gun-free culture

Punjab’s ban on the public display of weapons, including on social media, and a thorough review of all arms licences within three months deserve applause. That, plus the ban on songs promoting gun culture are sensible, reasonable steps. But, do these stand a chance? Are the citizens ready for such affirmative measures? Is the official machinery prepared, or, in sync? A licence audit falls within the realm of possibility, but a meaningful action-taken report would be the real test. A clampdown on the display of firearms would demand a tough administrative resolve, at all times, against all offenders, without exception. Ensuring a ban on songs that glorify violence seems well-nigh impossible. There are far too many practitioners, outlets, listeners and viewers.

Gun culture is a complex social construct, built on layers of history and geography. Any administrative action taken in isolation can only have a limited, short-term success. Central to the issue is the apparent public sanction for the brazen reference to guns and, equally disturbing and offensive, to caste. Why is it that an otherwise outspoken Punjabi finds it unimportant and unnecessary to reject feudalistic, misogynist, casteist lyrics? Or denounce celebratory firing that often leads to fatalities? An honest conversation has to begin for any mindset change. The government order fills the gap on that aspect. This is also where religious heads have to be roped in. Their partnership in the campaign can have a lasting impact. Past endeavours, such as the appeals on having simple weddings, may not have had encouraging results, but reform takes time. Remaining steadfast is the key. Even the harshest critics of Prime Minister Modi will acknowledge the impact, even if incremental, that his Swachh Bharat Mission has had on the average Indian.

An ostensible reason behind the ban is the deteriorating law and order situation. Evolving a political consensus would be of immense help, but that would require the leaders to live by example. Promoting a gun-free culture becomes difficult when a battery of gun-toting security personnel is considered a measure of power and success. It is not peculiar to Punjab, but the yearning and fascination are undeniable.