Hanging of Iranian protester

The first known execution of a protester in Iran, following anti-government protests that have been raging across the country for close to three months, has caused outrage in capitals across the world, but it could be only the beginning of a long winter of misery for the protesters and their families. The protests started in the third week of September following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who was allegedly beaten up and arrested by the ‘morality police’ because a few strands of her hair were visible in public during her visit to Tehran. According to the latest count, over 475 persons have been killed during the protests, including scores of teenagers and some not even 13 years old.

Some of the deaths could be explained by the authorities as collateral damage during riot-control efforts, but the hanging of Mohsen Shekari seems nothing short of judicial murder. An Islamic Revolutionary Court found the 23-year-old guilty of ‘waging war against God’, having determined that he blocked a street and ‘wounded’ a member of the pro-regime forces on September 25. Iranian state media released a video clip purported to be Shekari’s confession, which showed him with a bruise on his face. His uncle claimed that Shekari was not allowed to engage a lawyer of his choice and had been tortured in captivity. Human rights groups have said that the young man was ‘sentenced to death in show trials without any due process’, and warned that unless there is a strong ‘international reaction’, ‘we will be facing daily executions of protesters’.

Early this month, when Iran’s attorney general said the ‘morality police’ was being disbanded, activists hoped that Iran could finally be nudged towards acceptance of individual liberties, free of dogma. This hope faded when the interior ministry — in charge of the ‘morality police’ — did not confirm its disbanding. The hanging of Shekari underscores the determination of the country’s politico-religious leadership to take a hard line against the protests. There are hundreds of protesters in Iranian jails, awaiting trial. Much innocent blood has been spilled in Iranian streets over the last 85 days, and the situation could get even more grim from here on.