Haryana CM woos Sikhs with job offer

HARYANA Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s announcement to provide government jobs to the kin of 121 families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots is the latest in a series of moves that appear calibrated to woo Sikh sentiment. While the offer brings long-delayed relief to families that suffered immensely, it also sits squarely within the BJP’s larger political design to expand its base among Sikhs and Punjabis ahead of the state Assembly elections. A similar wave of compassion came from the Delhi administration earlier this year. In May, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed appointment letters to 125 kin of riot victims. These initiatives, while laudable, also bear political undertones — especially in Haryana, where the proximity to Punjab and the 2027 Assembly polls suggest electoral calculations may be at play.

Saini has been active across the border in Punjab in recent months, carefully choosing symbolic occasions and places. His tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh in Sunam, tree-planting drives, visits to gurdwaras and his outreach in the Puadh belt — all point to a deliberate strategy to reshape BJP’s image in a state where the party has historically struggled for credibility, especially after parting ways with the Shiromani Akali Dal. The proposed Sikh museum in Kurukshetra, modelled on Virasat-e-Khalsa, also underlines this intent. Yet, the risks are equally visible. Saini’s campaign visit to Ludhiana earlier this year triggered protests, reflecting unease at what many perceive as opportunistic politics. Sensitive issues — ranging from water disputes and BBMB control to farmer unrest — still hang fire.

The test, therefore, lies in whether these gestures translate into genuine trust and engagement or whether they will be dismissed as tokenism aimed at electoral gains. For now, Saini has certainly stirred Punjab’s political waters.