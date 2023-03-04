Hathras verdict

Dropping the gangrape charges in the high-profile Hathras case of September 2020, an Uttar Pradesh court on Thursday found only the prime accused, Sandeep Sisodia, guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and offences under the SC/ST Act and acquitted the three co-accused. While the verdict is based on the forensic report that found no evidence of rape, disturbing questions about the case remain unanswered. Firstly, can an 11-day-old sample give a decisive result for rape? Secondly, why were the video clips of the victim’s statement claiming that she had resisted zabardasti (rape) not considered? Next, what was the motive behind the tearing hurry to cremate her body in the dead of night and forcibly keeping her family members away? Would the authorities have done so had the victim not been a poor Dalit girl? Did the accused get the benefit of being dominant-caste men?

Equally relevant is the question whether the victim’s stigmatised family — which has since been living off the compensation (Rs 25 lakh) it was given — has what it takes to fight to get justice. Sadly, the developments around this case only point to the harsh truth that our society not only remains entrenched in a patriarchal and misogynist mindset but also is still yoked to the oppressive caste system, wherein the dominant castes continue to oppress vulnerable communities.

It is a telling comment that despite circumstantial evidence, proving wrongs done to poor victims is an uphill battle and it, in turn, enables the perpetuation of such crimes. Sparking nationwide outrage, the barbaric manner in which the Hathras victim was assaulted — her tongue was cut and bones fractured and she was found screaming with pain and bleeding in the fields by her family members — was reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya case which had also brought the country together over violent crimes against women and led to the tightening of the law against heinous criminals. It seems that this wronged daughter’s family has to wait more for justice.