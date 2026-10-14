Health threats : Failure to act will magnify human, financial costs

THE Lancet Commission’s warning about 17 catastrophic threats to global health should be viewed as a clarion call for timely, collective and evidence-based action. Humanity’s future depends not only on medical advancements but also on the choices governments make today. From climate change and antimicrobial resistance to nuclear conflict and the malicious use of artificial intelligence, these interconnected risks could inflict enormous health losses. Prevention must become a priority, not an afterthought.

Many of these hazards are already claiming lives. Air pollution, hypertension, obesity, childhood malnutrition and poor mental health impose a heavy burden on health systems. Climate change is compounding these challenges through extreme heat, food insecurity and environmental degradation, while conflicts are disrupting vaccination programmes and medicine supplies. Antimicrobial resistance threatens to render once-treatable infections increasingly dangerous.

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For India, the implications are immediate and far-reaching. A vast population, unequal access to healthcare and persistent socioeconomic disparities make preparedness essential. The coexistence of childhood undernutrition and rising obesity illustrates the country’s double burden of malnutrition. Rapid urbanisation, polluted air and worsening heat stress further threaten public health, particularly among poorer communities and outdoor workers. India must move beyond fragmented interventions towards a long-term strategy. Strengthening primary healthcare, expanding disease surveillance, improving nutrition and mental health services, and ensuring affordable treatment should be the central priorities. Heat action plans, cleaner transport and stricter pollution enforcement can reduce preventable illness. Schools and communities should be involved in promoting health literacy. Essential public health funding must be treated as an investment in economic stability and human well-being. The greatest danger lies in treating these threats as distant possibilities. Delay will only magnify the human and financial costs.