Healthcare burden: A robust insurance cover is a must

HEALTHCARE in India is grappling with a paradox. Nearly half the country’s population has some form of health insurance cover, yet out-of-pocket medical expenditure remains high, according to a new survey by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Government-backed schemes have spurred the expansion of coverage, especially in villages, where it is now higher than in urban areas. However, for crores of families, falling ill still carries the risk of acute financial distress. The survey has exposed a glaring fault line: the average out-of-pocket bill for each case of hospitalisation is over Rs 34,000, more than what the majority of the households in India can afford. Even as the insurance umbrella gets bigger, the economic burden of medical treatment continues to rise, often outpacing inflation.

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A key factor is the growing dominance of private healthcare. More Indians are preferring private hospitals, where the costs are far above those in government-run institutions. With public healthcare’s share in hospitalisation declining, patients are inevitably being pushed towards more expensive options, diluting the benefits of the insurance safety net. Flawed implementation of flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana is another impediment. Delayed reimbursement threatens to disrupt pocket-friendly services. If empanelled hospitals back out, the very backbone of publicly funded insurance could weaken, leaving underprivileged citizens in the lurch.

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The takeaway is obvious: insurance coverage alone is not enough. India must strengthen its public healthcare infrastructure, regulate expenses in the private sector and ensure timely payments under government schemes. In the absence of these reforms, the expansion of insurance will be just a statistical achievement rather than a meaningful safeguard. Access to healthcare cannot merely be about enrolment; it must focus on affordability. This yawning gap needs to be bridged, failing which hospital bills will continue to eat into the earnings and savings of hapless people — regardless of whether they are insured or not.