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Home / Editorials / Healthcare charges : Transparency vital to gain patients’ trust

Healthcare charges : Transparency vital to gain patients’ trust

The Tribune Editorial: Patients should be able to know what they are likely to pay before consenting to treatment.

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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THE Centre has asked all states and union territories to ensure prominent display of healthcare service charges at clinical establishments. This is a welcome step towards building a more transparent and patient-friendly system. People seeking medical treatment are often ill-informed about expenses. Clear information about consultation fees, diagnostic tests, procedures and hospital facilities can help them make informed decisions and avoid an unexpected financial burden. The Union Health Ministry has urged chief secretaries to review compliance with applicable regulations. The Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, and the Clinical Establishments (Central Government) Rules, 2012, require hospitals and other healthcare centres to display service rates and facility charges at conspicuous locations in both English and the local language.

Some states and private stakeholders have argued that standardised price ranges could compromise service quality, undermine financial viability and overlook differences in operating costs, infrastructure and clinical expertise. These concerns deserve consideration, but they should not become excuses for withholding essential pricing information. A well-equipped private hospital and a government facility may legitimately have different cost structures. Nevertheless, patients should be able to know what they are likely to pay before consenting to treatment. The Centre’s emphasis on package rates for international patients travelling on medical or Ayush visas is also significant. Transparent pricing can reduce disputes and boost India’s credibility as a destination for medical tourism.

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States and UTs must now translate the directive into action through regular inspections, accessible complaint mechanisms and proportionate penalties for persistent non-compliance. Delays, misinformation and financial uncertainty can worsen patients’ distress. They deserve not only access to treatment, but also a reliable lowdown on the costs.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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