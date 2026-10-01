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Home / Editorials / Healthcare hurdle

Healthcare hurdle

Ayushman promise falters at hospitals

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Editorial
Updated At : 04:07 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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THE finding at Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, that nearly 40% of patients carry Ayushman identification but only around 6% actually avail themselves of the scheme is deeply concerning. It exposes a gap that cannot be explained merely by lack of awareness. If eligible patients reach a major government hospital with proof of entitlement but fail to receive the benefit, the problem lies in implementation. The reasons cited — shortage of staff, registration delays, procurement procedures and non-availability of medicines and surgical items — are familiar weaknesses in public healthcare. But they become particularly serious when they obstruct access to a scheme designed to protect families from the financial burden of hospitalisation.

An Ayushman card is not treatment. It is only a promise of treatment. The real test begins when a patient enters a hospital, often anxious, poor and unfamiliar with bureaucratic procedures. At that point, the system must make access simple rather than leave the patient to negotiate its complexities. The variation between departments at PGIMS is revealing. If some units are able to achieve near-total conversion of eligible patients into beneficiaries, others should be able to learn from their practices. The answer cannot be merely to put additional responsibility on already overburdened doctors and staff. Dedicated personnel, streamlined registration, timely procurement and effective monitoring are essential.

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The Haryana government and the hospital administration must also regularly publish data showing how many eligible patients are identified, how many are enrolled, how many receive cashless treatment and where cases fall out of the process. Such transparency would make it possible to identify the precise bottleneck. India has invested substantially in expanding health insurance coverage. The next challenge is to ensure that coverage does not remain a statistic. The Rohtak experience should prompt an urgent audit of the entire delivery chain.

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