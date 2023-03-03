 Hepatitis C cases up : The Tribune India

Hepatitis C cases up

Punjab far from the aim of eliminating the disease by 2030

The efforts purported to have been made by the Punjab authorities over the past few years to eradicate hepatitis C from the state by 2030 have come under the scanner. Damning the claims of monitoring and evaluating the patients for the ‘silent killer’ disease is the Centre’s report that reveals that the prevalence of this disease in the state is the highest in the country. While 14,333 cases of ‘kaala pilia’ were witnessed in 2021-22, Punjab is set for a record high in 2022-23, with 16,136 cases having been already reported till January. Since it is a blood-borne disease that ultimately damages the liver, the main culprit is believed to be the unsafe and, at times, even unnecessary use of injectable drugs and transfusion of unscreened blood and blood products. Unhealthy practices related to the reuse of syringes and injections are particularly widespread among prisoners. A survey has revealed an average 27 per cent positivity rate for hepatitis C among jail inmates. In the Sub Jail of Patti, Tarn Taran, an alarming 67 per cent of the inmates were found infected. It gives credence to the belief that many inmates are intravenous drug users.

Equally worrisome is the other challenging hurdle in the way of achieving the hepatitis C elimination goal — Punjab also has the dubious distinction of topping the nation in the ‘loss’ of positive cases, with 30 per cent of the patients leaving treatment midway in 2020-21. With the recovery rate being over 90 per cent if treatment is religiously continued, this lapse further blemishes the system. In view of the disturbing statistics, the health authorities need to review the steps taken to reduce the burden of this disease and identify and plug the gaps in its interventionist measures.

An audit of the Punjab Government’s Mukh Mantri Punjab Hepatitis-C Relief Fund, launched with much fanfare in 2016 to provide free treatment to all hepatitis C patients, is needed to know why the case graph is still going northwards. Being the first state in the country to screen and cure hepatitis patients on a large scale, it must make a success of the endeavour.

