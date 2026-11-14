High retail inflation : Focus has to be on stabilising prices

INDIA’s retail inflation hitting its highest level in two years indicates weakening purchasing power and a squeeze on household budgets. Measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 6.09% last month, inflation has crossed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6%. After the central bank raised the policy repo rate to 5.5% in October, the Monetary Policy Committee meeting early next month could see another hike. This is likely to keep monthly instalments on loans elevated for a longer period. Food prices, which account for nearly 40% of the price index, continue to be a major contributor. Vegetables, pulses and groceries are costlier, while grains, oilseeds and sugar are seeing simultaneous price pressures. Food inflation accelerated to 8.94% in October.

A tough winter is on the cards.

The household inflation rate has increased for the 12th month in a row. Beyond food, it was led by transport-related costs, clothing, housing and food-serving entities. The recent retreat in oil prices may have provided some comfort, but inflation pressures are set to remain elevated. Experts warn that headline inflation is yet to peak, reflecting the impact of the deficient and uneven monsoon. Rising global food prices have put the domestic market under greater strain. It’s a worrisome scenario, though the overall economic picture looks steady, with GDP growth in the second quarter of 2026-27 expected at 7.7%.

For an average consumer, rising inflation can mean cutting down on essential items. That only adds to the urgency of stabilising prices. Besides monitoring the evolving situation and being prepared for emergency measures to ease the burden, it is important for the government to keep the lines of communication open.