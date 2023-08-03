Highway patrolling

WITH the decks cleared for the recruitment of 1,300 staffers for the Sadak Surakhya Force to be constituted under the state police, Punjab is set to become the first state in the country to have a force dedicated to preventing accidents on highways by streamlining vehicular movement. Given the high rate of accidents causing loss of life and limb and, in turn, impacting the state’s economy, the deployment of such a workforce is commendable.

While Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is upbeat that the traffic police vehicles — equipped with speed radars, body cameras, breathalysers and medical kits — which are slated to be stationed every 30 km on the state’s arterial roads will be effective in curbing accidents, it remains to be seen if the experiment succeeds in drilling traffic sense into the people. The highway patrols must emphasise on ensuring strict adherence to traffic rules, especially those concerning speed, lane driving and overtaking.

As national and state highways account for nearly three-fourth of the road accidents, every step towards taming the numbers counts. Over 4,500 people died in road accidents in 2021 in the state, according to the Punjab Road Accident Report-2021. Taking into consideration the loss of work hours and productivity due to deaths, injuries and disabilities, along with the cost of treatment, the socio-economic cost analysis estimates this damage at Rs 17,851 crore for that year. With the number of vehicles on the roads rising daily, all drivers should ensure their own safety and that of others. ‘Better safe than sorry’ is not an empty expression.